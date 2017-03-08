Greenville County Sheriff looking to fill Citizens Advisory Board

Jamie Birketts lives in Greenville County and says he doesn’t have any real concerns about safety or crime. He’s on-board with the Greenville County Sheriff’s latest initiative, the Citizens Advisory Board.

"It's at least a first good step to start the conversation,” said Birketts.

Greenville County Sheriff, Will Lewis has been planning the concept since he took office. Two people from each district will be selected to help bridge the gap in communication between communities and law enforcement.

"Some people are not comfortable approaching us,” explained GCSO Major Deputy, Ryan Flood, “That's why the sheriff wanted to create this entity to where people can go to and share their thoughts , concerns, any issues they might be having."

FOX Carolina asked some business owners what was on their minds. David Vinso with Master General Store said he’d like to see more patrols.

"We'd like to see more of a presence of law enforcement downtown around the clock,” explained Vinso.

Rose Augustyn with Poppingtons says she would bring light to her future district representatives to talk to the committee.

"If the store was more lit up and the streets were more lit up , you would be able to see more of what's going on,” explained Augustyn, “You'd be able to witness what's going on and report it."

Major Deputy Flood says it will still be up to the community on how effective this approach will be.

"Whenever we have the community as a whole, who's helping us out and making us aware of these problems,” said Flood, “Then we can go out and address these issues and fix these problems."

For information on how you can apply, click here.

