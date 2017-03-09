JL Mann student goes on field trip, comes back with $1300 check owed to his parents

JL Mann High School senior, Justin Kearney, was visiting the South Carolina Statehouse for a school field trip when he got an unexpected surprise.

"It was just an incredible turn of events for the day," said Justin Kearney.

While Kearney was shadowing State Representative Bruce Bannister, the two stopped by a booth promoting the Unclaimed Property Program, which aims to locate owners of money that has gone unclaimed.

"I just came down here to learn more the House of Representatives in South Carolina, and what are you telling me is that I'm getting $1300 here! It was a very pleasant surprise," said Kearney.

According to the State Treasurers Office, millions are transferred to the fund each year from dormant bank accounts, insurance proceeds and uncashed checks.

"My House of Representatives member brought me to this table and he said that I had something that I needed to do, and the people at the table had me type in my parents names. They looked and said that my parents are entitled to $1300," said Kearney.

Justin Kearney says he's happy he found his family's share.

To top it off, the JL Mann senior, who also serves as his school treasurer, got an unexpected meeting with the State Treasurer.

"The State Treasurer told me that because I found this and because my parents wouldn't have known about it to begin with that I should be entitled to at least half of the money!" said Kearney.

Treasurer Loftis joked that Justin should get part of the proceeds.

"This is the law! State Treasurer says you get half," said South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.

All jokes aside, Kearney says the money belongs to his parents, but if they do split the proceeds with him, he will put it towards his college fund.

There's currently more than $550 million in unclaimed property, according to the South Carolina Treasurers Office.

Find out more about the Unclaimed Property Program here.

