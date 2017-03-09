Coroner: Man died of heart condition in Wade Hampton Blvd crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Man died of heart condition in Wade Hampton Blvd crash

Coroner on scene of accident on Wade Hampton Blvd. (FOX Carolina /3/9/17) Coroner on scene of accident on Wade Hampton Blvd. (FOX Carolina /3/9/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said one person died Wednesday night after a car struck a utility pole on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville County.

The crash happened in the Taylors area near Texas Roadhouse just after 11 p.m.

Troopers said an 1989 Chevy pickup ran off the road, hit a utility pole and then crashed into a ditch.

The driver died on scene and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Coroner Parks Evans identified the driver as 60-year-old Robert Felton Trentham of Old Mill Road, Taylors.

Evans said an autopsy revealed that Trentham died from pre-existing cardiovascular disease.

