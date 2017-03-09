Shia LaBeouf goes Go-Karting in Greenville

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was spotted in Greenville on Tuesday.

The actor, best known for playing Sam in the Transformers films and Mutt Williams in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, enjoyed some recreation at LeMans Karting on Roper Mountain Road, which offers high-speed Go-Karting and races.

Lemans staff members snapped a photo with LaBeouf and shared it on their Facebook page.

“Shia LaBeouf knows what's the coolest experience in the Upstate,” the post read.



Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.