Shia LaBeouf goes Go-Karting in Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Shia LaBeouf goes Go-Karting in Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Shia LaBeouf with LeMans Karting employees (Courtesy: LeMans Karting/ Facebook) Shia LaBeouf with LeMans Karting employees (Courtesy: LeMans Karting/ Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was spotted in Greenville on Tuesday.

The actor, best known for playing Sam in the Transformers films and Mutt Williams in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,  enjoyed some recreation at LeMans Karting on Roper Mountain Road, which offers high-speed Go-Karting and races.

Lemans staff members snapped a photo with LaBeouf and shared it on their Facebook page.

“Shia LaBeouf knows what's the coolest experience in the Upstate,” the post read.


Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.