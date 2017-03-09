Section of Gibbs Street in Greenville closing for 2 weeks

A portion of Gibbs Street in Greenville will close on Thursday and remain closed for approximately two weeks, city officials said.

The closure will be between Westfield Street and Hudson Street.

Officials said the road will be closed while Duke Energy crews install a new duct bank.

Detour routes will be posted in the area.

Officials said this is the first of three phases for the project, which will require additional road closures during each phase.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.