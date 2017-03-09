Section of Gibbs Street in Greenville closing for 2 weeks - FOX Carolina 21

Section of Gibbs Street in Greenville closing for 2 weeks

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A portion of Gibbs Street in Greenville will close on Thursday and remain closed for approximately two weeks, city officials said.

The closure will be between Westfield Street and Hudson Street.

Officials said the road will be closed while Duke Energy crews install a new duct bank.

Detour routes will be posted in the area.

Officials said this is the first of three phases for the project, which will require additional road closures during each phase.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.