Sunny Thursday with weekend changes

Unsettled weather returns for the weekend as some wintry precipitation becomes possible for parts of the region. The weather stays cool into next week as well.

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase after midnight, and some showers could move in before sunrise. Thankfully, these should be quick-moving and gone before rush hour begins. A warm day is on tap for the Upstate again Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts dry, and much of the day will likely end up being dry. After sunset, changes begin to happen. Rain will begin in the mountains by 9 PM and ultimately change over to snow sometime after midnight. Accumulating snow is likely for most of western North Carolina with the highest elevations seeing the highest totals.

In the Upstate, rain will be primary precipitation type throughout this event. Rain will move in late Saturday evening and continue into early Sunday morning, staying rain for the most part. There remains some indication a little snow could briefly mix in for areas north of I-85, but with warm ground conditions and the tendency for cold air to hang up closer to the mountains, accumulating snow is highly unlikely in the Upstate.

Bottom line: Some travel issues are expected early Sunday morning in the mountains but no travel issues are expected in the Upstate at this time. Stay tuned for any changes!

The bulk of the precipitation will exit by Noon Sunday with cool, blustery weather prevailing in the afternoon. A string of cooler days is ahead into next week, and some additional mountain snow could develop late Monday into Tuesday.

