STEAMstravaganza at Chesnee Middle to feature robot fights, drones

Family is pleading for information in the disappearance of an Upstate man who went missing this month.More >
The assistant chief of the Laurens Police Department said officers were out searching the Spring Street area early Saturday morning for a suspect who dragged an officer with his car.More >
The Greenville Police Department said a woman is in custody after the extortion of a dozen victims.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.More >
A 34-year-old Columbia man saw President Donald Trump's Twitter error on May 31 and the birth of a recent internet meme "covfefe" - you can see what he decided to do with it.More >
A swimming advisory has been lifted for a stretch of a coastal South Carolina state park.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said a child was left in a car outside a Walmart store on Wednesday.More >
A man was accused on Wednesday of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president who separated from him but shared custody with him.More >
The community gathered for a memorial bike ride in honor of fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris who passed away following a severe motorcycle collision in April 2017.More >
Driver unharmed after truck clipped by train in Union. (6/9/17)More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The Solicitor's Office released photo evidence in the investigation into serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.More >
The families of Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, and David Spracher are hosting an Alex's Lemonade Stand at the Five Forks Bi-Lo.More >
