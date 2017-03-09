STEAMstravaganza at Chesnee Middle to feature robot fights, drones

Chesnee Middle School is welcoming the community to see its STEAM clubs in action Thursday evening.

School district officials said STEAMstravaganza will be held at the school from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will showcase CMS STEAM students and STEAM initiatives from across District Two.

The event will feature live robot battles, drone demonstrations, and animals.

Businesses like BMW, AT&T and Timken will also be on hand to discuss how science, engineering, and math benefit their workers.

“Our vision for the future is for this to become an event that brings in kids from all over the world to enjoy and experience STEAM at CMS,” CMS Principal Rob Hayes stated in a news release.

STEAMstravaganza is free to attend.

