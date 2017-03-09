Owner reunited with dog after found injured on I-385

Sampson's family raising money to cover vet costs for treatment and bring him home. (Courtesy of owner)

A dog that ran off from home and was likely hit by a car along an Upstate highway has been reunited with his owner after a lengthy road to recovery.

The pet's owner, Brandi Blackwell, told FOX Carolina Saturday that her dog Sampson had returned home after he was injured last Sunday on I-385.

"He tunneled under the fence with his sister Sunday and he got lost," Blackwell explained.

Simpsonville police posted a photo of the dog on Facebook Wednesday after the animal was found, searching for the owner.

Blackwell said her family had been looking and worrying and broken-hearted since Sampson's disappearance.

"I got a call from a wonderful lady that runs a lost pet page and told me my fur baby had been hit by a car on South bound 385!" said Blackwell. "Sampson is banged up but he is OK and very much ready to come home!!"

And now Blackwell's wish has come true, Sampson is back in her care and doing much better.

"Just wanted to update, my Sampson is home!!" Blackwell said. "Thank you for your help and well wishes."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.