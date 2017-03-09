Police ask for help identifying suspect in surveillance photo

Rutherfoirdton police need help identifying this person (March 9, 2017)

The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a gas station.

Police released a photo of a man they said was involved in a larceny from the Scotchman on South Washington Street on March 5.

The man left the store in a silver Kia Sportage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Brian Martin with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-348-6270.

