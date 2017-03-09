Police ask for help identifying suspect in surveillance photo - FOX Carolina 21

Police ask for help identifying suspect in surveillance photo

Rutherfoirdton police need help identifying this person (March 9, 2017) Rutherfoirdton police need help identifying this person (March 9, 2017)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a gas station.

Police released a photo of a man they said was involved in a larceny from the Scotchman on South Washington Street on March 5.

The man left the store in a silver Kia Sportage.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Brian Martin with the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-348-6270.

