Coroner identifies Greenville man dead after struck by tractor trailer while changing tire on I-85

Leadership Greer was able to raise over $58,000 to build a playground, picnic shelter, resurface the basketball court, install benches, grills and new LED lighting. The playground was officially opened on Saturday.More >
The community gathered for a memorial bike ride in honor of fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris who passed away following a severe motorcycle collision in April 2017.More >
Driver unharmed after truck clipped by train in Union. (6/9/17)More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The Solicitor's Office released photo evidence in the investigation into serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.More >
The families of Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, and David Spracher are hosting an Alex's Lemonade Stand at the Five Forks Bi-Lo.More >
