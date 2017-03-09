Coroner identifies Greenville man dead after struck by tractor trailer while changing tire on I-85

Scene of the crash on I-85 North (March 9, 2017/ FOX Carolina)

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a person died after being struck by a tractor trailer Thursday morning along I-85 North in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened near Highway 101 around 9:35 a.m.

Troopers said the victim was changing the tire on a vehicle on the right shoulder of the roadway and then stumbled into traffic.

The victim was then struck by a 2000 Cedarville tractor trailer. The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

No charges were filed.

Two lanes of traffic were initially blocked after the collision. All lanes reopened shortly after noon.

The coroner has identified the victim as 39-year-old John Robert Lano of Gilderbrook Road in Greenville.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending at this time.

