Downtown Alive & Main Street Fridays return to Greenville March 16, 17

The City of Greenville will kick off its annual Downtown Event Series on March 16 and 17 with opening nights of Downtown Alive and Main Street Fridays.

The free weekly events will be held at NOMA Square and will include live music, special events, and children’s activities, city officials said.

Downtown Alive will return for a 25-week event season. The March 16 will feature the Brooks Dixon Band.

Downtown Alive will feature a “Gimme the Gig” contest, which will allow event-goers to cast votes for a favorite band to perform during the concert series.

Main Street Fridays debuts on March 17 with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

29 bands will perform during the event series, including the Marvin King and Blues Revival, The Jamie Wright Band, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues and True Blues.

The Friday events will also feature the Sabal Homes Kids’ Area with inflatable attractions and activities for children. Unlimited children’s ride wristbands will be available for $12, city officials said.

For the complete concert schedule, visit www.GvilleEvents.com.

