SCDC: Correction officer fired after arrest for misconduct at Upstate prison

A corrections officer at an Upstate prison was fired after being arrested on two counts of misconduct in office, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

According to warrants, Brenda Davis was in a relationship with an inmate at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in December, 2016 while she was working at the facility as a SCDC corrections officer. The relationship involved kissing and fondling.

Also during the month of December, Davis is accused of allowed inmates to go outside before authorized times.

Warrants were signed on Tuesday and Davis was arrested on Wednesday, per Spartanburg County jail records.

An SCDC spokesman said Davis was hired on April 2, 2013 and was fired on Thursday.

