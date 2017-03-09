Deputies: Woman arrested after 2 county chase on I-26 - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Woman arrested after 2 county chase on I-26

ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Buncombe County deputies said a woman was arrested after leading them on a chase that ended in Henderson County Thursday morning.

Deputies said they were initially called to check on a woman seen lying on the side of the road along Thunderland Circle in Arden.

The woman jumped into a gold Toyota Four Runner just before deputies arrived at 11:14 a.m. A chase ensued and continued along I-26 West.

The chase ended at mile marker 51 after a trooper deployed stop sticks.

Deputies said Misty Nicole Wright was taken into custody. Wright had open warrants in Henderson County.

