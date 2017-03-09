Gaffney teacher named Teacher of the Year finalist - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney teacher named Teacher of the Year finalist

English teacher Erin Fox as a finalist for the Teacher of the Year Award (March 9, 2017/ FOX Carolina) English teacher Erin Fox as a finalist for the Teacher of the Year Award (March 9, 2017/ FOX Carolina)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman surprised a Gaffney teacher Thursday Friday morning.

Spearman named Gaffney High School English teacher Erin Fox as a finalist for the Teacher of the Year Award.

Spearman and school officials also presented Fox with a check for $10,000 as thanks for all her hard work in the classroom.

Fox is among five finalists in the running for the statewide honor. The winning teacher will be awarded $25,000 and get to drive a BMW for a year, according to the SC Department of Education website.

