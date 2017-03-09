Chilly tonight, weekend rain/snow ahead

The sky stays mostly clear tonight with 30s likely by sunrise Saturday. A light freeze is possible in spots across the mountain communities.

Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60 during the day. Clouds will hold on all day, but will stay dry. Late overnight, in general past 9pm, rain and snow showers will settle in.

Computer models aren’t in full agreement on Sunday AM’s snowfall, but they all agree that it won’t be a major issue in the Upstate.

Here’s our current forecast: Snow will begin in the mountains late Saturday night, then the Upstate will see rain move in after midnight. Heavy, wet snow will takeover western NC through the early Sunday hours, with a brief transition to snow across the central and northern Upstate by 6 a.m. The Upstate could see a dusting on grassy surfaces between 6-9 a.m., with up to an inch in the northernmost areas of Greenville, Pickens, Oconee, Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, but no issued are expected on the roads.

Mountain towns will likely see 3-5+ inches along the high peaks, with 1-3" more widespread. Some roads could get slick in western NC.

Skies will clear by the afternoon and any moisture on the ground will dry up in the Upstate. Highs will get into the 40s. In the mountains it will stay in the 30s with snow slowly melting through the day.

