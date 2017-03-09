Deputies: Multiple arrests made after illegal gambling bust

Deputies execute search warrant at bingo hall on suspicion of illegal gambling. (FOX Carolina/ 3/9/17)

Deputies said multiple people were arrested after an illegal gambling bust in Greenville County on Thursday.

Deputies executed search warrants at Piedmont Bingo Hall along Piedmont Highway Thursday afternoon.

Our FOX Carolina photographer at the scene saw deputies removing evidence from the business, including one gambling machine.

On Friday, Sergeant Ryan Flood said multiple people were arrested in connection with the operation.

Flood said investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics had received valuable tips from the community about the possibility of criminal activity going on at the bingo hall and began a lengthy, undercover operation that concluded in 12 arrests Thursday.

Below is a list of suspects and their charges.

Thomas Edward Cox, 45: Operating a Gambling House; Possession of Stolen Goods

Eric Randell Hollingworth, 49: Operating a Gambling House; Possession of Stolen Goods

Darryl Deshun Adams, 28: Distribution of Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense; Unlawful Betting Simple Possession of Marijuana

Otis Lee Martin, 47: Unlawful Betting

Sebastian Rashad Harris, 27: Unlawful Betting

Marcos Lashun Lee, 33: Unlawful Betting

Jalon Quataf Stokes, 20: Unlawful Betting

Detric Lavona Martin, 43: Unlawful Betting

James Eugene Jackson, 36: Unlawful Betting

Trivias Thomas, 23: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Javon Tyree Tinch, 23: Unlawful Betting; Simple Possession of Marijuana

Dwight Harris, 32: Unlawful Betting

Flood said deputies also seized more than $23,000 from illegal gambling, a stolen firearm, and a substantial amount of crack cocaine.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.