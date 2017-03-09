Deputies: Multiple arrests made after illegal gambling bust - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Multiple arrests made after illegal gambling bust

Deputies execute search warrant at bingo hall on suspicion of illegal gambling. (FOX Carolina/ 3/9/17) Deputies execute search warrant at bingo hall on suspicion of illegal gambling. (FOX Carolina/ 3/9/17)
Deputies said multiple people were arrested after an illegal gambling bust in Greenville County on Thursday.

Deputies executed search warrants at Piedmont Bingo Hall along Piedmont Highway Thursday afternoon.

Our FOX Carolina photographer at the scene saw deputies removing evidence from the business, including one gambling machine.

On Friday, Sergeant Ryan Flood said multiple people were arrested in connection with the operation.

Flood said investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics had received valuable tips from the community about the possibility of criminal activity going on at the bingo hall and began a lengthy, undercover operation that concluded in 12 arrests Thursday.

Below is a list of suspects and their charges.

  • Thomas Edward Cox, 45: Operating a Gambling House; Possession of Stolen Goods
  • Eric Randell Hollingworth, 49: Operating a Gambling House; Possession of Stolen Goods
  • Darryl Deshun Adams, 28: Distribution of Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense; Unlawful Betting Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Otis Lee Martin, 47: Unlawful Betting
  • Sebastian Rashad Harris, 27: Unlawful Betting
  • Marcos Lashun Lee, 33: Unlawful Betting
  • Jalon Quataf Stokes, 20: Unlawful Betting
  • Detric Lavona Martin, 43: Unlawful Betting
  • James Eugene Jackson, 36: Unlawful Betting
  • Trivias Thomas, 23: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Javon Tyree Tinch, 23: Unlawful Betting; Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Dwight Harris, 32: Unlawful Betting

Flood said deputies also seized more than $23,000 from illegal gambling, a stolen firearm, and a substantial amount of crack cocaine. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

