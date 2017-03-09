Deputies: Pilot okay, plane destroyed after hitting tree, power - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Pilot okay, plane destroyed after hitting tree, power lines and catching fire in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that a grass fire and possible gas leak started after a plane went down in Hendersonville.

Deputies were not yet certain if the plane had made an emergency landing or crashed at Lanning Road and Griffin Drive.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office Community Relations Media Specialist Major Frank Stout said one person, believed to be the pilot of the plane, was involved in the incident.

He is reportedly okay and did not need to be transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a gust of wind caught the plane as it was attempting to depart from a private strip, causing it to hit a tree and power lines and catch fire.

Registration records on the plane say the owner resides on Lanning Road in Hendersonville. The plane was a 1943 LK-10B aircraft.

