SCDOT: Hwy 20/US 29 connector bridge reopened after repairs

SCDOT: Hwy 20/US 29 connector bridge reopened after repairs

Bridge crash on U.S. 29 (Feb. 22, 2017/FOX Carolina) Bridge crash on U.S. 29 (Feb. 22, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the SCDOT said an Upstate bridge damaged after a truck crashed into it in February has reopened for traffic.

Kevin McLaughlin with the SCDOT said construction to the Hwy 20 bridge connector on US 29 was complete by March 10.

Redesigning of the bridge was already finished earlier this week, according to McLaughlin.

He said the crew reinstalled the guard rails Thursday and began pouring concrete on Friday.

The bridge was damaged after a truck pulling a container which was too high crashed into it on February 22. The highway and bridge traffic were both closed off while repairs were made.

SCDOT officials said crews were working to remove the I-beam, which was struck, and put a new edge on the bridge. Removal of the I-beam will reportedly raise the bridge's clearance to 14 feet, 4 inches from 13 feet, 7 inches.

