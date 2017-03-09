Free dog adoptions at Greenville Co. Animal Care this Saturday - FOX Carolina 21

Free dog adoptions at Greenville Co. Animal Care this Saturday

Greenville County Animal Care to have free dog adoptions on Saturday, March 11.
If you're ready to add a furry bundle of joy to your family, this weekend is the time to do it!

Officials with Greenville County Animal Care say dog adoptions are absolutely free this Saturday, March 11.

That's right. F-R-E-E.

The special comes as Greenville County Animal Care continues working toward becoming a no-kill community. When the shelter fills up with awesome adoptable dogs, their kind staff does their best to make it easy for the community to lend a hand.

Greenville County Animal Care is located at 328 Furman Hall Road in Greenville.

