Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect

A Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert for the state of South Carolina went into effect as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Officials say the purpose of the alert is to "discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire."

According to South Carolina Forestry Commission officials, weather forecast for most of the state over the next three days include stronger-than-normal wind gusts and very low relative humidity. They say all of those conditions combine with dry fuels on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.

While a Red Flag Fire Alert doesn't prohibit outdoor burning if all other state and local regulations are followed, the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until after the alert is lifted.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does, however, trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents are encouraged to check with their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

The alert will remain in effect until Sunday at 7 a.m.

