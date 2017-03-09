Sensory-friendly Lego Batman hits select theaters in Upstate, As - FOX Carolina 21

Sensory-friendly Lego Batman hits select theaters in Upstate, Asheville this Saturday

My Way Matinee presents The Lego Batman Movie on March 11 at select theatres nationwide. (Source: Regal Cinemas website) My Way Matinee presents The Lego Batman Movie on March 11 at select theatres nationwide. (Source: Regal Cinemas website)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Attention heroes and dynamic duos of all ages!

This Saturday select Regal, Edwards and UA theaters nationwide will show a sensory-friendly screening of the latest My Way Matinee film - The Lego Batman Movie - on March 11 at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are just $6.50.

Regal Hollywood Stadium 20 & RPX in Greenville and Regal Biltmore Grande Stadium 15 & RPX in Asheville are among some of the theaters featuring the special screening this weekend.

The screening is part of My Way Matinee, which aims to give everyone the opportunity to experience a movie once a month with the sound turned down and the lights turned up.

For more information  and a list of all participating theaters nationwide, click here.

