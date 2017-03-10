Asheville business collects donated prosthetics

Every year the employees at Ability Prosthetics and Orthotics help people get back on their feet. Over the last several years those patients have helped others by donating their old prosthetics and attachments.

"Many of them grow out or progress out of their old devices,” explained Doctor Jacob Townsend, “They no longer do anything but take up space in their closet."

Townsend and his team of volunteers break down the devices and sort what is usable and what is not usable.

"The most custom parts can't be reused because obviously those are made for specific people but all the components,” explained Townsend, “The feet, the knees, all those things can be taken apart and separated and sent to folks piece by piece where they're needed most."

After the dozens of pieces are broken down into hundreds, the Range of Motion Project takes over and distributes them to areas around the world.

"You know third world countries where ROMP has clinics currently,” explained Kelly Gordon-Wylie.

Gordon-Wylie helps with ROMP’s, “Components for a cause in North Carolina.”

Over the last 12 years thousands of prosthetics have benefited people across the world because of the program.

