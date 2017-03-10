Firefighters battle fire after lightning strike reported at Greenville Co. apartment

Firefighters were called to a Greenville County apartment complex after a reported lightning strike early Friday morning.

Emergency dispatchers said they received reports of lightning hitting an apartment building on North Franklin Street just after 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arriving at the scene saw smoke coming from the building and a fire was discovered inside. The blaze was out in about five minutes, firefighters said.

Foster Jones, who lived in the apartment building said he heard a loud bang and then smelled smoke.

Jones said he initially thought lightning struck a nearby tree or a transformer. He said he fell back asleep until his neighbor began yelling "fire" a few minutes later.

Jones said he noticed smoke was filling the apartment and seemed to be coming from the ceiling. He said he ran next door to help his neighbor get the family and children out safe.

"I'm just glad we all got out alive," Jones said.

Felipe Caspar, who lives in the neighboring unit, said he too was awakened by the loud boom and smelled smoke. He began checking his apartment for fire and said he opened a door and saw flames. He said he then began getting his family out of the house and alerted Jones in the neighboring unit.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but firefighters said they were leaning toward lightning as the cause,

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.