Laurens Academy on 2-hour delay Friday - FOX Carolina 21

Laurens Academy on 2-hour delay Friday

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Laurens Academy, a Christian School in Laurens County, announced the school will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.

The school said the delay was due to a power outage from the storms that pushed through the area Friday morning.

Laurens Academy is located on Highway 49 in Laurens.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.