Dispatch: One hospitalized after Henderson Co. house fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: One hospitalized after Henderson Co. house fire

Posted: Updated:
Smoke billows from the neighborhood (FOX Carolina/ March 10, 2017) Smoke billows from the neighborhood (FOX Carolina/ March 10, 2017)
The fire broke out in the Kenmure neighborhood (FOX Carolina/ March 10, 2017) The fire broke out in the Kenmure neighborhood (FOX Carolina/ March 10, 2017)
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

One person was hospitalized after a house fire broke out in Henderson County Friday morning, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported at a house on Poplar Loop Road just before 6 a.m. The address is in the Kenmure golf community, a gated neighborhood.

One person was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Dispatchers said the fire was fully involved and multiple fire departments and tanker trucks were called to battle the blaze.

Security guards at the front gate to the neighborhood said lightning is believed to have sparked the fire.

