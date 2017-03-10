Roper Mountain Science Center hosts 'Space Day' on Saturday

Families can explore other worlds and outer space at the Roper Mountain Science Center in Greenville on Saturday.

The education center and planetarium will host Space Day on Saturday.

The event will feature rocket launches, tabletop comets, radio telescopes, gyroscopes, moon rocks, historic NASA artifacts, RC planes and drones, and more.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center on Roper Mountain Road.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.