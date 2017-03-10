School district: School bus carrying 21 students rear ended in C - FOX Carolina 21

School district: School bus carrying 21 students rear ended in Chesnee

CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

 No students were injured when a Spartanburg County School District Two bus was involved in a crash Friday morning, the school district said.

The bus was carrying 21 students on board when it was struck from behind as it sopped at the railroad tracks on Cherokee Street in Chesnee.

“Thankfully, none of our students or our driver suffered any injuries,” District spokesman Adrian Acosta said in an e-mail. “The bus was not damaged.”

Acosta said another bus was called in to take the students to Chesnee High and Chesnee Middle to school.

Chesnee Police are investigating the accident.

