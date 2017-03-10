Tractor trailer gets stuck on train tracks in Simpsonville - FOX Carolina 21

Tractor trailer gets stuck on train tracks in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A tractor trailer got stuck on train tracks in Simpsonville Friday morning.

The truck got stuck on tracks on Scarsdale Street near Northeast Main Street.

Simpsonville police responded.

No injuries were reported.

