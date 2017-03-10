Deputies: Suspect charged after online threats made against Ware Shoals schools

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a person had been taken into custody after making threats against schools in Ware Shoals.

Deputies said the threats were made on social media and directed at the schools in Greenwood School District 51, which includes Ware Shoals Primary, Ware Shoals Middle, and Ware Shoals High schools.

Superintendent Fay Sprouse with Greenwood District 51 said the district was notified at 7 a.m. by Ware Shoals police that a threat had been made on social media about possible violence in Ware Shoals.

Several viewers shared a screen shot of a Facebook post threatening "something worse than Sandy Hook and Columbine combined."

A photo of the suspect was sent to all schools in the district and all outdoor activities were postponed. Sprouse said additional law enforcement officers from Laurens and Greenwood counties were requested and will be stationed at the schools Friday as a precaution.

Sprouse said at 8 a.m. she was notified that the suspect had been taken into custody by Ware Shoals police.

27-year-old Rodney Rogers Jr. was arrested in the case.

According to the magistrate's office, Rogers was charged with assault and battery first degree, three counts of threatening the life of a public official, and disturbing school.

During a bond hearing Friday afternoon, the judge set bond at $118,000.

