Prosecutors in AP report about church abuses lose their jobs - FOX Carolina 21

Prosecutors in AP report about church abuses lose their jobs

Posted: Updated:
Screen shot of the Word of Faith Fellowship church from AP video (Courtesy: AP) Screen shot of the Word of Faith Fellowship church from AP video (Courtesy: AP)
SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) -

 A North Carolina district attorney says two assistant prosecutors are no longer working for him following a report by The Associated Press on a church where they are members. Ex-congregants there say officials beat members and derailed criminal investigations.
District Attorney David Learner said in a statement Friday that he can't let the integrity of his office be called into question.
The announcement came two days after Learner requested a State Bureau of Investigation probe into prosecutors Frank Webster and Chris Back and four days after an AP story about the men.
Ex-members of Word of Faith church in Spindale told the AP Webster and Back provided legal advice, helped at strategy sessions and participated in a mock trial for four congregants charged with harassing a former member.

PREVIOUSLY: Probe sought after AP report on church abuse allegations

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.