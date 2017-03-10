Police: Woman charged with attempted murder after female victim found shot in head in Easley

Police on Four street after the shooting (FOX Carolina/ march 10, 2017)

Easley police said a woman was taken into custody after another woman was found shot in the head Friday morning.

Chief Tim Tollison said police were called just before 9 a.m. about a shooting on North Four Street.

Police arrived to find the victim in the front yard. She was alert and conscious and transported to the hospital.

Tollison said officers found the suspect and a short distance away and took her into custody.

Easley police have charged Jennifer Ray Jordan in connection with the shooting. She lives at the residence where the shooting occurred.

She has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

Jordan is currently at the Easley Law Enforcement Center awaiting a bond hearing.

FOX Carolina spoke with the man who found the victim and called 911. He told FOX that the incident was drug-related.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.