Deputies: Mother accused of dropping off children with man, never returning arrested on neglect charges

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca woman was arrested Thursday on two outstanding warrants for child neglect after being transported to Oconee County from the Franklin County, Ga. Detention Center.

Warrants were signed in December charging Tiffany Rae Barfield with two counts of child abuse.

The warrants state Barfield abandoned her two sons, ages 3 and 6, by dropping them off with a man she knew and then never returning to pick them in November.

Deputies said the man took the two boys to Oconee Memorial Hospital on Nov. 23 and filed a complaint with deputies. The man advised he could not find the mother of the children and could no longer keep the children due to a work schedule.

DSS was also brought into the case and placed the children into emergency protective custody after they were treated at the hospital for a minor illness and released.

Barfield was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Thursday and later released on a combined $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

