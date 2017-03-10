Son admits to punching truck driver charged in crash killing mother battling cancer

Guy James Wootton was charged with third degree assault and battery after an altercation at the scene of the crash. (Source: ACSO)

The Anderson County Coroner said a woman died after a crash on Whitehall Road in Anderson Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened just after noon Friday at 12:04 p.m. about 4.5 miles west of Anderson.

According to reports, the woman was traveling east on SC 24 in a 2005 Lincoln as the driver of a 2016 Mack truck was traveling north on SC 24 from Whitehall Road when the driver of the Mack truck disregarded a traffic signal and crashed into the Lincoln.

The woman was wearing a seat belt during the crash and became entrapped in the vehicle, requiring extraction from it. She was transported by EMS to AnMed where she died.

Whitehall Road was blocked while troopers investigated the collision and worked to clear the scene.

The coroner has identified her as 79-year-old Estelle Wood of Anderson. He says she was on her way to a doctor's appointment when the crash happened. Her cause of death has been ruled as blunt force trauma.

Relatives confirmed Wood was going to receive her last shot for her second battle with cancer.

The driver of the truck, identified as 63-year-old Anthony Maye, was wearing a seat belt during the collision and was not injured. Maye is charged with disregarding a traffic signal.

Reports say 51-year-old Guy James Wootton was arrested at the scene of the crash after getting into an altercation, and was charged with third degree assault and battery.

Wootton confirmed he is Wood's youngest son. In an interview with FOX Carolina he admitted to punching Maye at the crash scene. He said he is not proud of it and believes his mother would be annoyed with him, but said he thinks she would forgive him.

Due to his arrest, Wootton said he regrets he wasn't with his family at the time of the tragedy.

Wootton said his mother loved everyone she met and loved helping people."Her favorite thing to do with money was to give it away," he said.

