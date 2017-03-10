Son admits to punching truck driver charged in crash killing mother battling cancer

In the nation's capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but angered over threats to those advances.More >
In the nation's capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights mobilized for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but angered over threats to those advances.More >
When Grant Berardo, a junior at Wall Township High School in Wall, New Jersey, recently opened his yearbook, he noticed something different about the T-shirt he was wearing in his school photo.More >
When Grant Berardo, a junior at Wall Township High School in Wall, New Jersey, recently opened his yearbook, he noticed something different about the T-shirt he was wearing in his school photo.More >
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial have heard accuser Andrea Constand's side of the story and have heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit, but they don't know if they'll hear from him in person when his defense starts Monday.More >
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial have heard accuser Andrea Constand's side of the story and have heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit, but they don't know if they'll hear from him in person when his defense starts Monday.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >
Actress Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman alongside the late Adam West's Batman, paid tribute to her co-star Saturday, calling him "the finest Batman ever."More >
Actress Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman alongside the late Adam West's Batman, paid tribute to her co-star Saturday, calling him "the finest Batman ever."More >
Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour," escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.More >
Richard Hammond, a presenter of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour," escaped serious injury Saturday in a fiery crash while filming in Switzerland.More >
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.More >
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling approximately 2,485,374 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FDA announced.More >
Upstate native Josh Norman hosted his annual Family Fun Day at Brewer Field on Sunday, which marks the second official Josh Norman Day in the City of Greenwood.More >
Upstate native Josh Norman hosted his annual Family Fun Day at Brewer Field on Sunday, which marks the second official Josh Norman Day in the City of Greenwood.More >
See the arrests that made headlines in June 2017.More >
See the arrests that made headlines in June 2017.More >
Leadership Greer was able to raise over $58,000 to build a playground, picnic shelter, resurface the basketball court, install benches, grills and new LED lighting. The playground was officially opened on Saturday.More >
Leadership Greer was able to raise over $58,000 to build a playground, picnic shelter, resurface the basketball court, install benches, grills and new LED lighting. The playground was officially opened on Saturday.More >
The community gathered for a memorial bike ride in honor of fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris who passed away following a severe motorcycle collision in April 2017.More >
The community gathered for a memorial bike ride in honor of fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris who passed away following a severe motorcycle collision in April 2017.More >
Driver unharmed after truck clipped by train in Union. (6/9/17)More >
Driver unharmed after truck clipped by train in Union. (6/9/17)More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The Solicitor's Office released photo evidence in the investigation into serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.More >
The Solicitor's Office released photo evidence in the investigation into serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.More >
The families of Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, and David Spracher are hosting an Alex's Lemonade Stand at the Five Forks Bi-Lo.More >
The families of Elliott Bradley, Peyton Gesing, Joshua Gregory, and David Spracher are hosting an Alex's Lemonade Stand at the Five Forks Bi-Lo.More >