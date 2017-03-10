More than 1,000 power outages reported near Belton

Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,000 outages in Anderson County Friday afternoon.

The outage was affecting 1,191 customers along and around Cooley Bridge Road in the Belton area.

The outages were first reported just before 11:30 a.m. and Duke hopes to have all service restored by 4 p.m.

Click here to view Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map.

