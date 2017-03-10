More than 1,000 power outages reported near Belton - FOX Carolina 21

More than 1,000 power outages reported near Belton

Posted: Updated:
(Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map) (Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map)
BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,000 outages in Anderson County Friday afternoon.

The outage was affecting 1,191 customers along and around Cooley Bridge Road in the Belton area.

The outages were first reported just before 11:30 a.m. and Duke hopes to have all service restored by 4 p.m.

Click here to view Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.