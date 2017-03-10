Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spotted at Anderson Waffle House

An Anderson County man said he had no idea a breakfast outing with his mom at Waffle House would turn into a meal he would never forget.

It all happened Tuesday at the Waffle House on Liberty Highway.

Billy Gibbons, a member of the legendary rock band ZZ Top, just so happened to stop in for a bite to eat at the same time Brandon McCullough and his mom were dining.

Luckily, Brandon had his camera. He posted the photos of Facebook and said his timeline has been buzzing ever since.

Brandon described the encounter with the legendary singer in an e-mail:

I was having a late breakfast with my mom, Connie, at the Waffle House on Liberty Highway on Tuesday, March 7. Billy Gibbons and his bodyguard dropped in for a bite to eat on their way to Hiawassee, Ga, where ZZ Top was playing at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds that night. They were driving an unmarked bus, so no one knew who it was at first. There were only 4 customers and 4 Waffle House employees in the restaurant at the time, and everyone doubted it was Billy in the beginning. After their meal, Billy and his bodyguard/driver walked to the bus and gave out several concert t-shirts and autographs. Although It was exciting to know we were sharing a meal with someone famous, I had no idea my Facebook post would go viral. I guess we were just in the right place at the right time!

ZZ Top will be making another tour stop in Georgia, at the City Auditorium in Macon, on March 14.

Coincidentally, Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was spotted in Greenville on Tuesday also.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.