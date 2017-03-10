Deputies: Bullet fired into home, lands in woman's bed

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a bullet was fired into a home and landed in a woman’s bed.

The shooting happened Thursday night at a home on Pine Hill Drive.

Deputies said the victim was getting ready for bed when she heard a loud pop. She then found a small copper object in the middle of her bed. She then got her husband, who told her it was a bullet, according to investigative reports.

The victim then called 911.

Deputies said they located the area where the bullet entered the house and also found a hole in the bedroom wall.

The case is being investigated as a drive-by shooting. No suspects have been named.

