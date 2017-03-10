Police arrest teacher accused of having drugs at Mauldin High School

Mauldin police said a teacher at Mauldin High School was arrested Thursday after she was found with drugs on school property.

Sergeant Ben Ford said Amy Drawdy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV drugs, most likely pharmaceutical drugs without a prescription.

Ford said he did not have specifics on where the drugs were found, only that Drawdy was found in possession of them on school property.

Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for Greenville County Schools released the following statement:

A teacher at Mauldin High School was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning after confessing to the school’s administration that she forged a medical document. The administration contacted law enforcement. After questioning and further investigation the teacher was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. When confronted with the evidence the teacher resigned her employment with Greenville County Schools.

Ford said Drawdy was released on bond Friday morning.

