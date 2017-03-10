Organizers: Wet weather won't stop St. Patrick's Day Parade and - FOX Carolina 21

Organizers: Wet weather won't stop St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival in downtown Greenville

Irish parade in downtown Greenville (FOX Carolina, Mar. 08, 2015) Irish parade in downtown Greenville (FOX Carolina, Mar. 08, 2015)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival will still go on as scheduled in downtown Greenville despite the wet weather in the forecast Sunday morning, organizers said.

The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. The route begins at the Peace Center and ends at the Hyatt. The parade will feature bands, floats and Irish dancers.

The Irish festival will follow until 6 p.m. in NOMA Square, including music, food, green beer, and more.

