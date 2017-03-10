Organizers: Wet weather won't stop St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival in downtown Greenville

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Festival will still go on as scheduled in downtown Greenville despite the wet weather in the forecast Sunday morning, organizers said.

The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. The route begins at the Peace Center and ends at the Hyatt. The parade will feature bands, floats and Irish dancers.

The Irish festival will follow until 6 p.m. in NOMA Square, including music, food, green beer, and more.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.