Deputies: Greenwood man charged with murder after woman found shot to death in Clinton home

Deputies investigating at scene where woman found shot to death in Clinton home. (FOX Carolina/ 3/10/17)

Deputies say a man has been charged with murder after a homicide occurred in Laurens County.

SLED is reportedly en route to the scene of the incident on the 100 block of Mill Pond Road in Clinton with crime scene technicians.

Reports say the call came in at 3:42 p.m. about a woman around 40-years-old going into cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival on the scene, Clinton City Public Safety officers found the woman unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body.

First responders were unable to revive the victim, and the Laurens County coroner was notified.

Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and Laurens County Sheriff's Office worked together to detain a person and vehicle-of-interest in Greenwood County.

The female victim has been identified as 40-year-old Kimberly Smith of Mill Pond Road in Clinton. Her autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday morning.

Investigators with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office placed 40-year-old Clinton Anthony Smith of Greenwood under arrest for the murder of Smith. They were still at the scene just before 9 p.m. Friday with SLED processing evidence.

This incident remains under active investigation at this time. Deputies believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no current threat to the public.

