SCDOT, NCDOT prepare for winter weather

The South Carolina (SCDOT) and North Carolina (NCDOT) Departments of Transportation are preparing ahead of winter weather predicted to move through the Carolinas over the weekend.

The SCDOT released the following details on their pre-storm preparations:

SCDOT crews have prepped snow and ice removal equipment. SCDOT facilities are stocked with salt, sand, brine and other de-icing materials. SCDOT crews in the Upstate have pre-treated some routes located in higher elevation areas today (March 10) with a salt brine mixture. SCDOT Maintenance units are on standby, with skeleton crews scheduled to begin working late Saturday or early Sunday as conditions warrant. Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall urges motorists to use caution when approaching SCDOT crews and equipment in pre-treating and plowing operations. Crews are working to keep the roads open and safe. SCDOT further reminds drivers to use extreme caution on bridges which freeze over much faster than roadways.

Officials with the S.C. Highway Patrol said they would be operating on a normal basis with normal staff Saturday night.

The city of Asheville, N.C. said that crews would begin mobilizing tonight around 7 p.m. at the Asheville Public Works office and salt shed. They will be ready to lay down salt and other materials to help maintain the roadways.

Officials with the NCDOT said that lots of road preparations have already been made, such as laying brine down. They urge people not to venture out during the winter weather, as it makes their job easier if there are less people on the roads. NCDOT plans to plow as needed, with crews on 12-hour shifts once things get started.

The N.C. Highway Patrol plans to have normal patrol crews on duty on a regular schedule, but will have crews on standby if needed. Highway Patrol officials said 4x4 vehicles will be sent out as needed and will check on motorists along the highways if weather becomes severe. N.C. Highway Patrol also said that NCDOT would be called out to clear major highways if needed, but for now, normal response and crews would be set in place.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.