Family says 15-year-old girl who ran away from Upstate residence - FOX Carolina 21

Family says 15-year-old girl who ran away from Upstate residence found safe

Posted: Updated:
Destiny Porter (Courtesy of family) Destiny Porter (Courtesy of family)
LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate family was searching for a missing teen that ran away from her Liberty home on Friday.

Family says 15-year-old Destiny Porter, a Liberty Middle School runaway, was last seen Friday morning between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. next to Calumet Church.

A missing persons report was filed with Liberty Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

Early Saturday morning, family reported Porter had been "located safe and sound". They said police were picking the teen up and bringing her back to her family.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.