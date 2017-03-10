Family says 15-year-old girl who ran away from Upstate residence found safe

An Upstate family was searching for a missing teen that ran away from her Liberty home on Friday.

Family says 15-year-old Destiny Porter, a Liberty Middle School runaway, was last seen Friday morning between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. next to Calumet Church.

A missing persons report was filed with Liberty Police Department and Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

Early Saturday morning, family reported Porter had been "located safe and sound". They said police were picking the teen up and bringing her back to her family.

