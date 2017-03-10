Dawn Staley named U.S. Olympic head coach

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Women's Basketball team are the Southeastern Conference (SEC) champs and are now shooting for an NCAA Women's Basketball Championship title.

Staley seems to run up the score when it comes to honors. She will coach the USA Women's National Basketball Team in 2020.

"I'm just really incredibly humbled and honored to be the head coach of our U.S. National team," Staley said.

She's won gold medals with the team as a player and an assistant coach.

"God's shown me favor throughout my career, throughout my life," Staley said. "Growing up in the projects in North Philly I learned the strength, the perseverance, the hard work, the dedication to an incredible sport that I love."

She shared the moment with her family, friends, coaching staff and team.

"I'm so happy for her- it's hard to put into words," A'Ja Wilson said.

She's a player with the Lady Gamecocks and wants to know more about those Olympic tryouts for a possible spot on the roster.

"I know how to play at this level, the collegiate level, but USA Basketball, it's on a whole other level," Wilson said.

Teresa Edwards knows what it's like to stand on the podium and win gold. She and Staley are friends and former USA teammates.

"1995, 1996 team was such a magical team for us. A lot of history and it's a sisterhood of where USA Basketball is today," Edwards said. "I have no doubt we will bring home another gold medal."

Staley says dreams come true and everyone should shoot for them.

"Dreams are just dreams if you're not going to put the work in and you're not going to be disciplined to it. It's just going to be a word that you use," Staley said.

