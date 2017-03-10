Dave Dempsey home from hospital after seizures

Deputy Dave Dempsey is recovering at home after seizures sent him to the hospital on what was supposed to be a date night with his wife.

Friday night, exactly a year and three months after Deputy Dave Dempsey was shot in the line of duty, his family was again asking for prayers after he was rushed to the hospital.

Dempsey's wife Amy posted on her Facebook page Friday that the Greenville County deputy had suffered a seizure at home after a fall, and a second one when he got to the hospital.

"We are working on getting him better," read Amy Dempsey's post. "He seems to be improving and talking well."

Likely noting his strength and resilience, as he showed after being shot in the head during an officer involved shooting in December 2015, Amy wrote, "That's Dave!"

Deputies said doctors at the hospital confirmed Dempsey's seizures were related to his gunshot wound. According to deputies, he didn't suffer any broken bones and he is now out of the hospital and at home resting.

Amy Dempsey posted photos on Facebook Sunday of Dave leaving the hospital.

She admitted that Friday was supposed to be a date night when the seizures struck.

Amy Dempsey said Dave's continued recovery is still hard for him and the family.

"This gunshot has lessened the quality of my husband and my family's lives," Amy Dempsey said. "We are very grateful that he is still with us and God continues to comfort us , but it doesn't make it any easier."

