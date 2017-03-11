Mommy Matters on FOX: Tips for preparing for baby on a budget

When it comes to preparing for a new addition to the family, Upstate birth doula Julie Byers said she encourages parents to keep a key piece of advice in mind.
"Resist the marketing, resist the urge to buy all the things babies really don't need much. Babies haven't changed much in 2000, 3000, 4000 years. They mostly need food and warmth and shelter and love," said Byers.
One of the services Byers offers to expectant families in the Upstate is a 6- week course called "Baby Blueprint" and one of the many topics she touches on in that course is "parenting on a budget."
"It's easy to go into a big box store and see all of the marketing that says this product will make your baby smarter, this product is guaranteed to make your baby sleep and so if we can resist the urge to buy into that consumerism we'll save a ton of money, just by being smart,"
To start off, Byers suggested expectant parents identify items they don't want to skimp on such as breast pumps, crib mattresses and car seats. For ways to save on some big ticket items, Byers suggested investing in items that grow with little ones.
"A crib that can convert into a full sized bed, my 11 year old sleeps in her crib because it converted to a full sized bed. Those products may cost a little more on the upfront but they're going to last longer. There are high chairs that can convert into desk chairs that can go off to college with your child," said Byers.
Byers also said, especially in the early years, think simple when it comes to play. She said she loves the idea of what she calls "open-ended" products that encourage creative play.
"One of the things that I loved for my girls was just a simple piece of silk. It seemed silly to me at first to spend $20 dollars on a piece of silk but over the years I've watched my girls, even now at ages 11 and 7, still finding ways to play with these pieces of silk that they've created into slings for their babies or pirate hats," said Byers.
She said one of the main tips she gives parents is to avoid the urge to shop before baby arrives. Byers added that holding off from buying up the store in the beginning can save you big time in the long run.
"I think if we can resist that urge to buy those things in advance, rather ask our family and friends for gift cards and then after our baby is born be smart about those things our babies will actually use. Borrow a swing from a friend first and try it out before going out and making the purchase just to see if your baby will actually sit in the swing," said Byers.
Byers is one on the nearly 100 vendors and one of the sponsors of the Upstate Birth and Baby Expo. The free event is happening on April 1st.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
An Upstate family is pleading for information in the disappearance of a man who went missing this month.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >
Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash along SC 81 in Anderson County Sunday night.More >
Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash along SC 81 in Anderson County Sunday night.More >
Deputies and SWAT were responding to an incident at a Fountain Inn home on Sunday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.More >
Deputies and SWAT were responding to an incident at a Fountain Inn home on Sunday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.More >
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >
Several people told WBTV that a popular Carowinds roller coaster, the Intimidator, was stuck for nearly 30 minutes.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The solicitor's office released never-before-seen evidence in the investigation into the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.More >
The college football national champions, the Clemson Tigers, will be honored at the White House on Monday during a visit to Washington, DC.More >
The college football national champions, the Clemson Tigers, will be honored at the White House on Monday during a visit to Washington, DC.More >
Deputies: Woman in custody after standoff, dog shot at Fountain Inn home. (6/11/17)
Deputies: Woman in custody after standoff, dog shot at Fountain Inn home. (6/11/17)
Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office debuts brand new substation at open house. (6/11/17)More >
Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office debuts brand new substation at open house. (6/11/17)More >
Upstate native Josh Norman hosted his annual Family Fun Day at Brewer Field on Sunday, which marks the second official Josh Norman Day in the City of Greenwood.More >
Upstate native Josh Norman hosted his annual Family Fun Day at Brewer Field on Sunday, which marks the second official Josh Norman Day in the City of Greenwood.More >
See the arrests that made headlines in June 2017.More >
See the arrests that made headlines in June 2017.More >
Leadership Greer was able to raise over $58,000 to build a playground, picnic shelter, resurface the basketball court, install benches, grills and new LED lighting. The playground was officially opened on Saturday.More >
Leadership Greer was able to raise over $58,000 to build a playground, picnic shelter, resurface the basketball court, install benches, grills and new LED lighting. The playground was officially opened on Saturday.More >
The community gathered for a memorial bike ride in honor of fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris who passed away following a severe motorcycle collision in April 2017.More >
The community gathered for a memorial bike ride in honor of fallen Spartanburg Officer Jason Harris who passed away following a severe motorcycle collision in April 2017.More >
Driver unharmed after truck clipped by train in Union. (6/9/17)More >
Driver unharmed after truck clipped by train in Union. (6/9/17)More >
The Solicitor's Office released photo evidence in the investigation into serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.More >
The Solicitor's Office released photo evidence in the investigation into serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.More >