WNC ski resort closed for season after storm damages equipment

A Western North Carolina ski resort announced it will be closed for the season following storm damage.

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort announced Friday that the ski lodge will be closed for the rest of the season after officials discovered one of the main lifts for the slopes had been damaged by an electrical storm Thursday morning.

The decision comes amid a forecast predicting five days of snow in the area.

Officials say the damage is too extensive to be able to repair before next weekend.

