Report: Assistant principal at Upstate high school arrested for DUI, placed on administrative leave

The assistant principal at Chesnee High School was arrested for DUI Saturday morning, the school district confirmed.

Officials with Spartanburg School District 2 said Joe Greene was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers in the early morning hours for driving under the influence.

Greene has since been placed on administrative leave, pending an administrative investigation.

Greene was behind bars at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, but has since been released.

