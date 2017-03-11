Greenville Co. Animal Care offers free dog adoptions all day Sat - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville Co. Animal Care offers free dog adoptions all day Saturday

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Some furry friends at the Greenville County Animal Care shelter found their forever homes on Saturday – at no cost to the new owners!

Greenville County Animal Care is allowing free dog adoptions all day Saturday to make room at the shelter. The shelter fills up quickly as it is a no kill shelter.

The event Saturday allows the community to help the shelter make room for other dogs while avoiding the typical $35 cost to adopt a dog.

For more information visit GreenvillePets.org

