Lots of melting this afternoon, more winter weather possible Monday night

Tonight’s temperatures will be below freezing, hence a FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 10 PM tonight until 10 AM Monday morning, in the eastern low elevations of the Upstate and eastern foothills of western North Carolina. We'll see many nights like this during the week ahead.

Our attention then turns to our next weather system which will start as rain for most of the area tomorrow afternoon, and stay rain for most of the Upstate with some isolated freezing rain possible in the mountains by sunset.

Freezing rain and snow could also mix in by early Tuesday morning mainly in the western North Carolina mountains that could deliver some light accumulations near the Tennessee border.

The rest of the week will be cold with highs in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s with a slight warm up by next weekend.

