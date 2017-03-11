Records: Driver accused of DUI in crash killing 7-year-old had previous deadly DUI convictions

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a driver was charged with DUI in a crash on March 11 that killed a 7-year-old girl.

Troopers say they got the call around 6:20 p.m. It happened along Tornado and Martin Roads.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner, a 7-year-old was killed in the collision. The coroner said that speed was believed to be a factor in the accident. Two adults were airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital and one child and one baby were transported by EMS to Anmed Health.

The coroner identified the 7-year-old as Abigail Faith Harris. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash, succumbing to her injuries at the scene.

A total of five were people inside during the collision.

Troopers said 34-year-old Donald Harris of Honea Path was driving a 1998 GMC SUV north on Tornado Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, striking a ditch.

Harris and a 27-year-old female passenger were not wearing a seat belt and were ejected, injured and then flown to Greenville Memorial.

A 4-year-old child was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and transported by EMS to Anmed. Troopers say they are unsure if a 20-month old child involved in the crash was properly restrained during the incident, but the child was injured and transported by EMS to Anmed as well.

Abigail's aunt, Nikki Worthington, said Abigail's mother suffered a broken neck and spine, and that the girl's stepfather required back surgery after he suffered critical injuries.

Worthington said that Abigail's 4-year-old and 20-month old brothers only suffered minor scrapes.

She reflected on memories of her niece.

"Sweet, loving angel. Rest in peace 'Abbi bug,'" Worthington said. "She loved hearing music and would clap her hands all the time to let you know she was happy. Popcorn was her favorite snack - she would make noise like popcorn popping."

On Wednesday, troopers confirmed that Harris had been charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

A SLED background check revealed in 2007, Harris was convicted of two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.