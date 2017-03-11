Multiple crews respond to fire at historic building in Spartanbu - FOX Carolina 21

Multiple crews respond to fire at historic building in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several crews responded to the scene of a fire in Spartanburg Saturday night at the historic Montgomery Building.

The building is located at the intersection of West John Street and North Church Street.

A witness sent video to FOX Carolina showing several fire trucks attending to the fire. Smoke can be seen coming from the building.

The Spartanburg City Fire Department said the call came in at 8 p.m. They say no one was injured after small fires sparked inside the renovated building.

The cause remains under investigation. The fire will not affect renovations, said The Palmetto Trust for Historical Preservation, the group responsible for the building.

They said most of the damage was mainly smoke and water damage to the walls on the second floor of the building.

Mike Bedenbaugh, Executive Director of The Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation said they "dodged a bullet" with the fire, crediting first responders for their quick action. He said the fire traveled from the basement to the attic.

Bedenbaugh said the group plans to raise funds to replace some of the historic elements of the theatre like chandeliers, so that when a developer eventually takes it over, they won't have to do those "historic" upgrades at that time.

Overall, the group is just happy there was no major damage to the theatre.

